Independence man charged in early Saturday fatal vehicular on Truman Road August 10, 2017



A 24-year-old Independence man has been charged in an early Saturday fatal vehicular on Truman Road in Indepdence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced August 7.



Carl-Dakota A. Young, dob: 11/13/1992, faces the Class B felony of Driving While Intoxicate - Habitual.*



According to court records, the defendant was driving early on Aug. 5, 2017 near Truman Road and Baker Drive in Jackson County when he, while intoxicated, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a vehicle, causing the death of Patrice N. Lee, who was driving another vehicle. Independence police interviewed the defendant who said he had been drinking in Grain Valley. After the crash he called his parents and told them he had been drinking and had a wreck. Independence police, based on the suspect's physical signs of impairment and tests placed him under arrest for DWI.



Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000.



*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.









