Hillary Shields









On Sunday, August 13, the 8th District Senatorial Democratic Committee met in Blue Springs and selected Hillary Shields as their candidate for the November 7th special election called by the Governor. The seat was vacated by Will Kraus, who resigned to take a position on the Missouri Tax Commission.





“Anyone who works hard should be able to support their family and send their kids to a great public school, and they shouldn’t have to worry that getting sick will bankrupt them,” Shields said. “I may not be a career politician, but I can see that the Missouri legislature has their priorities wrong. They should be trying to make life better for regular people, but instead they’re cutting funding for our public universities, stopping cities from raising their minimum wages, and taking away prescription drug coverage from seniors. That’s just not right.”





Lanna Ultican, Chair of the 8th District Democratic Committee added, “Hillary will be a hardworking and dedicated public servant. She understands that she works for the people of the 8th Senatorial District and putting their needs first will be her top priority. I am supporting Hillary because she will be a voice for the citizens of Missouri, a job that requires honesty and integrity. These are qualities that she values above all.”





The 8th Senate District includes portions of Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Greenwood, Independence, Lake Lotawana, Lake Tapawingo, Lee's Summit, Lone Jack, Oak Grove, and Pleasant Hill.





Biography:

Shields was raised in Kirksville, Missouri, and earned a 2006 bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology from Truman State University, graduating summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. She also studied abroad, spending a year at Hosei University in Tokyo, Japan. In 2008, Shields and her husband moved to Blue Springs and later to Lee's Summit.





From an early age, Shields was passionate about foreign exchange. In 2009, she hosted an exchange student from Japan and has since hosted seven more students from six countries. In addition to hosting, Shields has supported countless host families and other students from around the world.





After the 2016 election, Shields realized she had to work harder to support and defend her values. As cofounder of Indivisible KC, she helped create and lead a grassroots movement fighting for health care, education and economic fairness for Missouri families.





Through her activism, Shields came to realize that to make real change, Missouri needs better representation in the state government. Subsequently, she decided to run for office, serving as a real voice for Missourians who need a living wage, access to quality public education and affordable health care.





Shields works as a paralegal at Polsinelli in Kansas City.