Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Industrial Structure Fire in Lee’s Summit

September 13, 2017

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden
 Lee’s Summit Fire Department  

On Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at 8:06 a.m. the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at CK Enterprises, 1204 SW Jefferson. Callers reported heavy smoke and flames near the back of the building.
 
When the fire department arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming from the northwest corner of the large manufacturing facility. The building was being evacuated.
 
Initial reports indicated the main fire was located on the exterior of the building. Firefighters are currently involved in suppression activities.
 
Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.


