By Claire Tadokoro

Tribune Intern Reporter





Get your lawn chairs, picnic baskets and sunscreen ready for a summer of fun at the Blue Springs Lake and Longview Lake Beaches.





The beaches will become open to the public May 27 at 11:00 a.m. Both of the beaches feature sand volleyball courts, restroom and shower facilities, and lifeguard-protected designated swimming areas for the little ones.





Adults can enjoy the beaches for $5, children under 15 & seniors for $3. A family of four can purchase a season pass for $90. Group rates are available with a 48-hour notice.





Blue Springs Lake Beach is located at 1500 NE Bowlin Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064.

Longview Lake Beach is at 11101 Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO 64134.

For more information, and their complete hours of operation, visit www.MakeYourDayHere.com/Beaches or call 816-503-4876.