Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Jackson County Department Of Corrections Initiates Joint Search Operation At Detention Center

February 3, 2018

As part of an ongoing investigation, a coordinated and joint search operation occurred recently at the Jackson County Detention Center (JCDC). The investigation was initiated by the Jackson County Department of Corrections Office of Professional Standards and carried out with support from detectives of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Search efforts like today are routine for correctional facilities and you can expect this to occur regularly,” said acting corrections director Diana Turner. “I am proud of our performance to execute this operation safely and securely.”

“I fully support Diana, Isaac and staff in this and future endeavors to ensure the safety and security of inmates, staff and the community,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “Their efforts reinforce our commitment to maintain transparency of our facility and I appreciate the Sheriff’s Department for their work on this investigation. This is a great example of the progress we can make when we join forces.”

The joint operation involved about 30 personnel from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the jail’s Emergency Response Team in search of contraband. Their efforts were focused on the seventh floor, a key area of the main tower that houses high-risk offenders. The search is not connected to any other investigation.

“This shows everyone that we are working together and that jail staff can reach out to law enforcement agencies to ask for assistance and that’s what we’ve done,” said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp.

“We are grateful for the assistance of Sheriff Sharp and his staff to help us carry out this operation,” said Turner. “We look forward to additional opportunities to utilize the resources of all of our law enforcement partners to maintain public safety.”



