Jackson County Drug Task Force Completes Successful Drug Trafficking Investigation

February 16, 2017 

Ten KC-Area Residents Indicted for Meth Conspiracy
 
The Jackson County Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has announced the completion of a successful investigation of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution network operating in Jackson County, Missouri.
 
The investigation, which was designated as an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case (OCDETF), resulted in the Dec. 16, 2016 announcement of indictments of 10 Kansas City, Mo.-area defendants by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute at least 100 pounds of methamphetamine.
 
“We are proud to announce this investigation has disrupted the supply of more than $3 million worth of illegal methamphetamine to Jackson County,” said Dan Cummings, officer-in-charge of the Jackson County Drug Task Force.
 
Cummings said that the nearly year-long investigation resulted in the seizure of more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle, in addition to packages of methamphetamine being delivered to Jackson County locations via U.S. mail and FedEx delivery. Over the course of the investigation, detectives recovered over 66 pounds of methamphetamine and coordinated 15 controlled purchases of methamphetamine from seven separate defendants.
 
In December 2016, the Grand Jury in the Western District of Missouri returned indictments charging 10 defendants with 30 counts of various drug, firearms and financial crimes including:
  • Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine/cocaine/heroin
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine/cocaine/heroin
  • Conspiracy to commit money laundering
  • Possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense
  • Illegal alien in possession of a firearm
  • Use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence
  • Immigration violations.
The investigation revealed details of a large scale transnational criminal organization.  Detectives found multiple wire transfers of cash to Mexico, travel expenses with travel to Paris, Dubai, Rome and New York for the main defendant and his wife, and the cash purchase of numerous residences in the metropolitan area. Cash bank deposits and wire transfers of cash to Mexico were in excess of $713,000.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bruce Rhoades. It was investigated by the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Independence, Mo., Police Department and the Jackson County Drug Task Force.

The Jackson County Drug Task Force is a multi-agency/multi-jurisdictional law enforcement initiative funded by Jackson County COMBAT that is dedicated to the identification, investigation and prosecution of those individuals responsible for the violation of local, state and federal statutes associated with the procurement, manufacture, distribution and/or sale of drugs and narcotics. For more information, visit http://www.jacksoncountycombat.com/169/Drug-Task-Force.


