Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued a veto of Ordinance 5061, his third veto this year

December 20, 2017

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued a veto of Ordinance 5061, his third veto this year.

 On December 11, the Jackson County Legislature voted in favor of Ordinance 5061, which would transfer authority for the County’s COMBAT tax from the County Executive to the Jackson County Prosecutor.

The County engaged in outside legal counsel to determine whether the ordinance was lawful. They concluded that it is not, and even if adopted, would be void. Their independent analysis cited five reasons why the ordinance is not lawful.

“As I’ve said before, every decision I make in this position will be based on what’s right. Let me be clear, I will oppose any unlawful actions by this Legislature. My actions today protect the integrity of the charter and the rights of the people,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “As always, I am remain committed to working with all of our partners, including the Legislature, Prosecutor, Drug Commission and local law enforcement to ensure COMBAT continues to have a positive impact on our community.”




