Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement after today’s Legislative vote rescinding his appointment for COMBAT Director.

“Teesha Miller is an exceptionally qualified individual for COMBAT Director and I am proud to select her as my appointment to the position. It is unfortunate that she was blatantly dismissed at today’s Jackson County Legislative meeting and denied the chance to speak for herself, explaining her professional experience, commitment and vision for COMBAT. I am also disheartened that Teesha’s professional peers, who showed up to speak on her behalf, were also denied that chance. Despite repeated praise for Teesha’s work and character, the fact that the Legislature voted to fire her without taking the time to hear from her directly, is absurd.”

“The Charter states that the County Executive has the authority to make this appointment and I am confident that I made the strongest decision for the health and safety of our County’s future. I took this job to do what’s right, not bend to the same political pressure that has become the norm for Jackson County. Based on today’s vote, we will review our options, but we will not allow this to deter us. We will continue to move forward to make this community safer.”