Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Jackson County Executive issues statement after...

Jackson County Executive issues statement after disappointing no vote on COMBAT Director by Legislature

Jackson County Executive issues statement after disappointing no vote on COMBAT Director by Legislature

September 29, 2017

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement after today’s Legislative vote rescinding his appointment for COMBAT Director.
 
“Teesha Miller is an exceptionally qualified individual for COMBAT Director and I am proud to select her as my appointment to the position. It is unfortunate that she was blatantly dismissed at today’s Jackson County Legislative meeting and denied the chance to speak for herself, explaining her professional experience, commitment and vision for COMBAT. I am also disheartened that Teesha’s professional peers, who showed up to speak on her behalf, were also denied that chance. Despite repeated praise for Teesha’s work and character, the fact that the Legislature voted to fire her without taking the time to hear from her directly, is absurd.”
 
“The Charter states that the County Executive has the authority to make this appointment and I am confident that I made the strongest decision for the health and safety of our County’s future.  I took this job to do what’s right, not bend to the same political pressure that has become the norm for Jackson County. Based on today’s vote, we will review our options, but we will not allow this to deter us. We will continue to move forward to make this community safer.”



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,160
Lee's Summit Man Killed In Early Morning Crash
Page Views: 2,662
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
Page Views: 971
Letter to the Editor from Senate Candidate Hillary Shields
Page Views: 491
Preventing Youth Suicide
Page Views: 461
Hearing Health Associates Expands to The Medicine Shoppe; Announces National World War I Museum and Memorial Sponsorship
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee's Summit VFW Ham and Bean Supper
Lee's Summit VFW Ham and Bean Supper
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio