Jackson County Executive issues statement in response to lawsuit filed by Legislature

January 16, 2018

By Marshanna Hester
Public Information Officer
Jackson County Executive’s Office


KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement in response to the Legislature’s filing of a lawsuit regarding COMBAT.

“I was elected to this office to do what is right. And as County Executive, that has and always will be the basis for any decision I make. I am committed to working with everyone to move Jackson County forward, however, I am not willing to violate the charter or law to do so. Any action taken by me and my administration has been in accordance with the legal advice of the County Counselor’s Office and the legal opinion the County received from outside counsel.

Despite numerous warnings, the Legislature has continued to ignore the significant legal issues surrounding the oversight of COMBAT, which has led to uncertainty and confusion among staff and the community. Therefore, it is important we have a resolution to this issue as quickly as possible, but it must be done appropriately.  I am dedicated to working with everyone in the meantime to ensure that COMBAT continues to be a cause for good in our community.”



