Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Jackson County Executive issues statement on...

Jackson County Executive issues statement on inmates charged in corrections officer assault

Jackson County Executive issues statement on inmates charged in corrections officer assault


September 29, 2017

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has released the following statement after the announcement that four inmates have been charged in relation to the assault of a corrections officer.
 
“It is my top priority to ensure that Jackson County operates a safe and secure facility. We are committed to supporting our corrections officers by working to provide fair compensation, appropriate training and a clean and functional facility. Holding inmates accountable for their actions when these incidents occur is essential to maintaining a safe and secure facility.”
 
“I am confident that the serious nature of these charges will send a strong message that inmates who choose to engage in such dangerous and violent behavior will be held responsible for their actions. I fully support efforts to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. I appreciate Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and Sheriff Mike Sharp for their work on this investigation.”



