Despite the Jackson County Legislature’s FY2018 budget calling for the elimination of several positions, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has taken the necessary steps to ensure no one lost their job at the start of the new year.





“We have worked within the budget and within my authority to ensure adequate funds are available to keep hardworking staff members employed. They are dedicated to serving taxpayers and some of them have been here decades,” White said. “As I said before, I did not agree with many provisions in the Legislature’s budget. But, it was in the best interest of the County and our associates that I approve it in order to keep our government running. Now it’s time for us to move forward.”





Both White and the Legislature have raised concerns about the County’s fiscal and procurement policies and procedures. As such, the County Executive is recommending that the Legislature immediately request the office of Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway conduct a comprehensive audit of all aspects of these processes.





“There is nothing more important to the integrity of the County than the responsible use of taxpayer dollars. I firmly believe that conducting an independent evaluation of our current fiscal policies is critical to operating a transparent, efficient and effective government that the people can trust,” White said.





White is asking the Legislature to call upon the Missouri State Auditor’s Office to conduct the audit to avoid the perception of potential bias. The audit will examine all fiscal and procurement processes, including the role of the executive and legislative branch in the awarding of contracts and expenditures relating to COMBAT, Rock Island Rail Corridor and the direct funding of outside agencies.





The County Executive will work with the Legislature to ensure funding is immediately available for the audit, should they support his recommendation and the state auditor’s office accepts the request.



