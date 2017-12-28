Jackson County Executive responds to Legislature’s veto overrides of three unlawful ordinances

December 28, 2017





Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement after the Legislature’s veto overrides of ordinances 5061, 5062 and 5052.





“I recently vetoed ordinances 5061, 5062 and 5052 due to the fact that they had been determined to violate our county’s charter and state law. In doing so, I was hopeful that the passage of time would allow us to move forward in compliance with the county’s charter and state law. Unfortunately today, the County Legislature chose to override my vetoes and once again pass these unlawful measures. As County Executive, it is my responsibility to execute and enforce the provisions of the county charter, code and applicable state law. And despite today’s action and the desires of some, I will continue to do so.





The County Legislature does not determine who is or who is not employed. Therefore, I will work within my authority to protect all county associates from losing their jobs. As such, today, I issued three Executive Orders, one of which includes immediate cost saving measures.





Additionally, despite being aware that there are significant legal issues surrounding the oversight of COMBAT, I was disappointed to see that the County Prosecutor issued a statement that only adds to the confusion. As this ordinance has been found to be unlawful for numerous reasons, my office will continue to oversee COMBAT and will take whatever actions are necessary to ensure the law is appropriately enforced.”





