Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Jackson County Executive's Response...

Jackson County Executive's Response Regarding Joint Statement

Jackson County Executive's Response Regarding Joint Statement

January 10, 2018

As a matter of policy, Jackson County does not comment on personnel matters.

However, County Executive Frank White, Jr. issued the following general statement in response to the statement of the Chair of the Legislature, County Prosecutor and Sheriff:

“Time after time, I have warned the Legislature that their actions would create confusion, cost taxpayers significantly, and quite simply, harm the County.  My Administration has and will continue to take the necessary actions to ensure the County continues to function and hard-working associates are protected. Let me be clear, it’s time for the Chair of the Legislature, Sheriff and Prosecutor to stop trying to run my administration.”


