Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Jackson County inmate dies of apparent suicide February 22, 2018

February 22, 2018

An inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center has died following an apparent suicide.

The inmate was found unresponsive shortly before 5:30 this evening. The inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

"Any time someone takes their own life it is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the deceased at this very difficult time,” said Acting Director of Corrections Diana Turner. “As we do in all incidents, we have already begun a thorough investigation of this incident."

No other details will be released at this time. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was contacted and responded.


