Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Jackson County inmate dies of apparent suicide  

Jackson County inmate dies of apparent suicide  

Jackson County inmate dies of apparent suicide  

September 25, 2017

An inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center has died following an apparent suicide.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, the inmate was found unresponsive in the dormitory area. On-duty nursing staff immediately responded and emergency personnel were called. The inmate was transported to the hospital where he died.

“It pains me to know that this happened to an inmate inside our facility,” said Joe Piccinini, director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections. 

“We take this incident and every other incident inside our facility seriously, as the safety and security of staff and inmates is a top priority for myself and detention center staff.”

No other details will be released at this time. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,918
Lee's Summit Man Killed In Early Morning Crash
Page Views: 2,712
Lee's Summit Tribune Welcomes New Staff Member, Russ Pulley
Page Views: 2,124
KC man, 22, charged in Aug. 20 fatal shooting of off-duty Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr, in Westport
Page Views: 921
Randal Branden Simmons
Page Views: 760
Jackson County names new Deputy Director of Corrections
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Family, Career And Community Leaders Of America At LSN And In The Community
Family, Career And Community Leaders Of America At LSN And In The Community
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio