An inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center has died following an apparent suicide.





Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, the inmate was found unresponsive in the dormitory area. On-duty nursing staff immediately responded and emergency personnel were called. The inmate was transported to the hospital where he died.





“It pains me to know that this happened to an inmate inside our facility,” said Joe Piccinini, director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections.





“We take this incident and every other incident inside our facility seriously, as the safety and security of staff and inmates is a top priority for myself and detention center staff.”





No other details will be released at this time. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation.