Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Jackson County names new Deputy Director of...

Jackson County names new Deputy Director of Corrections

Jackson County names new Deputy Director of Corrections

September 18, 2017

September 18, 2017

Jackson County is proud to announce the newest Associate to its Executive Team. Diana Turner will serve as Deputy Director of the Jackson County Department of Corrections.
 
Diana Turner brings with her more than 20 years of knowledge and expertise in the corrections field, overseeing juveniles and adults through positions at the federal, state and municipal levels.
 
She most recently served as Director of Residential Services for the Jackson County Family Court. During her tenure, the two juvenile detention facilities for which she was responsible achieved reaccreditation. Both are positioned to successfully pass an American Correctional Association (ACA) audit in 2018.

“Diana is a strong addition to our team and I am excited to have her on board,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “Her wide-range of experience shows she has the passion, integrity and determination to be an effective leader and get results. The Corrections team and I look forward to working with her.”
 
Turner takes pride in her ability to effectively manage staff working in a high-stress environment, develop programs and procedures for optimal efficiency and foster a culture of accountability.
 
“This is a great opportunity for me to combine my skills with those of Corrections Director Joe Piccinini,” Turner said. “Together, we will work to ensure the safety and security of inmates, staff and the public. It will always be our top priority.”
 
A native of Chanute, Kansas, Turner has a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration. In 2016, she completed the certified court manager program through the National Center for State Courts.
 
Turner will be introduced at the Jackson County Legislative meeting at 2:30 p.m. today on the second floor of the downtown Jackson County Courthouse.


