Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker releases statement on fleeing police

Dec. 22, 2016





A statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker:





We’ve seen in recent days too many dangerous situations caused by people fleeing police. Let me be clear, fleeing from police will endanger innocent members of the community, law enforcement and the persons in the vehicle fleeing police.





You will not get away. Pull over, act responsibly. Do not endanger more lives attempting to avoid police.