Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker...

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker releases statement on fleeing police

Dec. 22, 2016

A statement from Jackson  County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker:

We’ve seen in recent days too many dangerous situations caused by people fleeing police. Let me be clear, fleeing from police will endanger innocent members of the community, law enforcement and the persons in the vehicle fleeing police.

You will not get away. Pull over, act responsibly. Do not endanger more lives attempting to avoid police.
If you flee, you will face additional charges, higher bond requests. Potential charges could include felony murder, if someone dies as a result of your conduct.


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,962
Lee's Summit City Council Opens Investigation Into Illegal Business Deals and Staff Issues
Page Views: 932
City Votes To Remove Authority From City Manager To Direct Investigation
Page Views: 823
Council Member Diane Forte Moves To Stop Motions During Council Roundtable
Page Views: 622
City’s Crews Treating Streets and Preparing for Snow Today, Saturday, Dec. 17
Page Views: 453
Lee’s Summit Titans Football Club Celebrates the End of Season
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Relief from Summer Heat – Cooling Centers, Discounts, Tips for Lee's Summit
Relief from Summer Heat – Cooling Centers, Discounts, Tips for Lee's Summit
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio