Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Jackson County Sheriff's Office - Sobriety Checkpoint

April 27, 2017

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up DWI enforcement this weekend as part of our continuing effort to reduce traffic crashes resulting from impaired driving. 

These enforcement efforts will include a sobriety checkpoint operation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office in eastern Jackson County. 

The sobriety checkpoint will take place late Friday night, 04-28-17, into early Saturday morning, 04-29-17. The checkpoint will occur after all involved deputies have attended an off-site briefing.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety - DWI Enforcement Unit selected the location of the sobriety checkpoint based upon traffic crash statistics. In Jackson County alone, during the months of April in the last five years (2012-2016), there have been 302 traffic crashes involving impaired drivers. These crashes caused 181 injuries, and claimed the lives of eight people.

During the checkpoint operation, drivers will be directed by traffic control devices into an area where they will be contacted by deputies. The delay for non-impaired drivers will be brief. Drivers showing signs of impairment will be asked to exit their vehicle, where further investigation will take place in a safe area off the roadway.

This checkpoint will be a small operation conducted with limited manpower, funded in part by grants from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The Centers for Disease Control, a non-law-enforcement entity, found in 2002 and 2007 studies that sobriety checkpoints can reduce fatal and injury traffic crash numbers by about 20%.

The Sheriff’s Office wishes to remind Jackson County’s residents and visitors that while impaired drivers will be arrested, our goal is not to make as many arrests as possible. Our goal is to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities resulting from impaired driving crashes on Jackson County’s roadways.


