Jackson County to Release 2017 Reassessment Notices May 18, 2017



Jackson County real property owners will begin receiving their 2017 real property Reassessment Notices beginning this week. The notices will be mailed to property owners over a period of approximately one week.



Following a plan submitted to the Missouri State Tax Commission, the Jackson County Assessment Department has undertaken a thorough and analytical review of real property values in the County.



“We engaged in a detailed process, with the help of a nationally recognized team of experts who managed the 2017 real property reassessment,” said Jackson County Acting Chief Administrative Officer, V. Edwin Stoll. “It is important in the reassessment process to make sure that property values are based on an analysis utilizing multiple valuation approaches.”



The Reassessment Notices that will be mailed to real property owners will contain a comparison of 2016 market and assessed values to 2017 market and assessed values, along with estimated levy rates from applicable taxing jurisdictions and projected tax liability using those levy rates and assessed values set forth in the Reassessment Notice. The Reassessment Notice also will provide the owner with information concerning an informal review process that will be managed by the Jackson County Assessment Department, and information about the formal appeals process with the Jackson County Board of Equalization and the State Tax Commission.



“Our team has worked diligently to ensure that our values are both fair and accurate,” Stoll said. During the 2015 reassessment process, Jackson County created an informal review process to assist taxpayers with any questions or concerns. “Our informal review process was a huge success that allowed us to assist over 8,000 taxpayers. We encourage taxpayers to go online, call or stop by before the 12th of June so that we can work with them to ensure their property is fairly and accurately assessed.”

Informal Review requests must be filed on or before June 12 by calling 816-881-4601 or on the web at www.jacksongov.org.



