Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Jackson County to Release 2017 Reassessment...

Jackson County to Release 2017 Reassessment Notices

May 18, 2017

Jackson County real property owners will begin receiving their 2017 real property Reassessment Notices beginning this week.  The notices will be mailed to property owners over a period of approximately one week.
 
Following a plan submitted to the Missouri State Tax Commission, the Jackson County Assessment Department has undertaken a thorough and analytical review of real property values in the County. 
 
“We engaged in a detailed process, with the help of a nationally recognized team of experts who managed the 2017 real property reassessment,” said Jackson County Acting Chief Administrative Officer, V. Edwin Stoll.  “It is important in the reassessment process to make sure that property values are based on an analysis utilizing multiple valuation approaches.”
 
The Reassessment Notices that will be mailed to real property owners will contain a comparison of 2016 market and assessed values to 2017 market and assessed values, along with estimated levy rates from applicable taxing jurisdictions and projected tax liability using those levy rates and assessed values set forth in the Reassessment Notice.  The Reassessment Notice also will provide the owner with information concerning an informal review process that will be managed by the Jackson County Assessment Department, and information about the formal appeals process with the Jackson County Board of Equalization and the State Tax Commission.
 
“Our team has worked diligently to ensure that our values are both fair and accurate,” Stoll said. During the 2015 reassessment process, Jackson County created an informal review process to assist taxpayers with any questions or concerns.  “Our informal review process was a huge success that allowed us to assist over 8,000 taxpayers.  We encourage taxpayers to go online, call or stop by before the 12th of June so that we can work with them to ensure their property is fairly and accurately assessed.” 
Informal Review requests must be filed on or before June 12 by calling 816-881-4601 or on the web at www.jacksongov.org.
 
Follow the county’s Twitter feed for more updates on this and other news @JacksonCountyMO



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,640
Fred DeMoro is Appointed to District 4 Council Seat
Page Views: 1,574
Council Votes Down Further Action Against Forte
Page Views: 1,323
Congratulations to LS R-7 Retiring Staff Members
Page Views: 1,323
Justice for Jake Memorial Run and Walk Aims to Fight Benzo Epidemic
Page Views: 1,054
Kraus' Statement on REAL ID
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee's Summit Robotics Team Rock the KC Regionals
Lee's Summit Robotics Team Rock the KC Regionals
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio