Jacob Turk Causes Brew-ha-ha Over Will Kraus's Vacated Senatorial Seat September 15, 2017

Will Kraus, Missouri State Senator from District 8, has been appointed to the Tax Commission by the Governor, thereby vacating his Senatorial seat for the final year of his four year term. A special election has been called to fill the vacated seat on Nov. 8th, 2017. Each political party committee may choose a nominee, and citizens may put themselves on the ballot by collecting enough signatures of registered voters in the district and submitting them to the Missouri Secretary of State's office by September 19th.

Three men put themselves forward to the 18 member Republican nomination committee: local small business owner Jacob Turk, MO House incumbent Representative Gary Cross and MO House incumbent Representative Mike Cierpiot. The committee selected Mike Cierpiot as their Republican nominee to be on the Nov. 8th ballot. The Democratic party committee has selected Hillary Shields as their candidate.

Jacob Turk is collecting signatures to be on the ballot as an independent candidate. He is not running on a third party ticket. Below is Jacob Turk's answers to questions some citizens have been asking:

Q: Why are you running?

I want to serve the people. Of special concern to me is that we are losing a voice for veterans in our legislature with Will Kraus's departure. I'm a Marine veteran, and I strongly believe our veterans, active duty military and their families deserve representation in our law making body.

Q: Are you still a Republican?

Yes. I'm an independently minded Republican with a respect for and commitment to the ideals outlined in the Republican platform: life, Constitutional liberty, a strong military and the power of small business. My allegiance is to God, family and country first, not political party leadership. Normally, there is a primary election where all the Republicans in a district get to vote for who they want as their nominee. In the case of this special election, an 18-member Republican party committee selected an incumbent politician, Mike Cierpiot, to be their Republican nominee. I believe the people deserve to weigh in, not the decision made for them by just a handful of party members. Who do the people want to serve the rest of Senator Kraus's term as their Senator?

Q: How many signatures do you need on your petition to earn a place on the ballot as an independent candidate?

I must get at least 629 registered voters of MO8 on my petition to be a candidate in this election.

Q: How can someone sign your petition?

To sign it or help collect signatures of friends and family.





