Jefferson Street from Stuart Road to Persels Road is now open to two-way traffic. Final work such as sidewalk, ADA ramps, restoration and punch list items will continue. Although open, this section of roadway will remain a work zone and motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to continue to use caution.





All work on the project is expected to be complete by Sept. 3, 2017, weather permitting.





The Jefferson Street Improvement Project widened and reconstructed SW Jefferson Street as a three-lane road from SW Scherer to SW Persels roads. This section has a sidewalk, a shared-use path and street lighting. The road is two lanes with paved shoulders from SW Stuart to SW Scherer roads.





This project is one of six projects funded by the ½ cent Transportation Sales Tax approved in 2007. The purpose of the project was to improve safety and flow of traffic.







