Job One Careers Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation October 14, 2017

CARF International announced that the Job One Careers program has been accredited for a period of three years for its “Community Employment Services: Employment Supports” and “Community Employment Services: Job Development” programs.”

Job One Careers is a division of Job One, a nonprofit organization serving the region with offices in Grandview and Independence, MO. Job One has been providing employment services in the Kansas City Metro area for 50 years, with a focus on providing job choices for individuals with disabilities.The latest accreditation is the second consecutive Three-Year Accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Job One Careers.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

In addition to the organizational accreditation, Job One’s VP of Human Resources, Kelly Logan, has been granted status as a CARF Surveyor - Intern. This industry designation is awarded to leaders who complete a stringent process and hold employment with a CARF-accredited organization. As a Surveyor - Intern, Ms. Logan will be completing two comprehensive surveys of peer organizations in the industry. Upon completion of those surveys, she will receive her Surveyor - General status, giving her the ability to conduct surveys across the county where she can share her vast industry knowledge and insight to assist mission-driven organizations similar to Job One.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org







