Web developer and Iraq combat veteran Jordan Presnell announces candidacy for State Representative in Missouri’s 35th house district. The seat is currently held by the term-limited Gary Cross of Lee’s Summit.





On Saturday, August 12, Democratic candidate Jordan Presnell announced his intention to run for the State Representative seat in the 35th district of Missouri which covers Lee’s Summit as well as parts of Kansas City and Raytown.





“After returning home from war I put away my guns and entered civilian life. I now feel a sense of duty to once again fight for the American people.” stated Jordan Presnell, Democratic candidate for State Representative in Missouri’s 35th district. He added “Over the past year we have seen a dramatic change in the political landscape both nationally and locally. The culture of Jefferson City has shifted from a united front that puts the public first to a culture of policies that abandon those who need it the most. We are in a climate where elected officials are choosing identity over reason and party over country. Politicians are no longer searching for answers based on facts, but rather are willing to say and do anything to justify their harmful policies. The climate where elected officials on both sides of the aisle have abandoned their constituents to wage war on one another is not acceptable.”





Jordan Presnell’s Biography:





In 2003 after finishing high school Jordan enlisted in the United States Army where he spent four years on active duty. He deployed to Iraq in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom 2, while deployed with Task Force 1-77 he was wounded twice during combat action. After nearly sixteen months of deployment he returned to Europe where he finished out his active duty service.





After leaving the service Jordan came back home to Missouri to attend college at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, studying Urban Planning and Industrial Engineering. In 2011 he was offered a full time position with Union Pacific Railroad as an engineer. In 2013 Jordan returned to Missouri to go to work for Magna Automotive, supporting both Ford and General Motors in engineering and advanced dimensional data.





In 2012 Jordan was married to his wife Ashlyn and bought a house in Lee’s Summit where they are raising their four children (Lex, Maddi, Liam, and Mickey) and two dogs (Pedro and Sandy). He is a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5489 and contributes time to CoderVets, a non profit program that educates veterans in computer programing for free. Currently Jordan works as a Senior Software Engineer writing advanced algorithms and data structures.