Steve and Micha Parker have been gracious enough to once again offer up part of their sales on the day of Sunday, September 3, to support the Jordan Swearngin Memorial Scholarship Fund.





They will be donating 20% of the sales that day by people who make sure and let them know that they are there for the Jordan fundraiser. It is good for dine in, carry out and delivery.





Since you know that you are going to eat something that day this might just be the perfect meal for you and maybe your Labor Day weekend party crew as well.





Please come on out and join us and bring your friends, family and neighbors, if you aren't going to bring them then at least please share this with them and your Facebook page.





Minsky’s Pizza is located at 1251 NE Rice Road, 64086.





Thanks to all of you in advance.