Joshua Center Offers Fall Social Skills Classes





The Joshua Center has been offering social skills classes since 2008. They are now offering opportunities for kids to have fun hands-on activities with kids their age while learning appropriate social skills in new locations.





Classes are for students with HFA, ADHD, TS and OCD, K – 11th Grades.





All classes are taught by two education professionals trained with the Me and My World Social Skills Games and Curriculum.





The classes will be taught at Lee’s Summit Church, 425 SW Oldham Pkwy., LS, MO 64081. They begin in September and take place on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays.





To register, visit www.joshuacenter.com. The cost is $40 for each class.