By Leilani Haywood

Tribune Reporter





Jumpin' Catfish plans to open on Wednesday, February 21st, after rebuilding from a fire that struck the restaurant on March 5, 2017. The restaurant is going into its 21st year and Glenn Tobin, owner, looks forward to serving up customer favorites of deep-fried catfish, chicken, crab legs and shrimp. The fire started from a chemical residue on the towel that caused spontaneous combustion setting off flames, said Tobin.





“For 20 years we washed our towels the same way,” said Tobin. “It was a combination of heat in the room and the residue left on the towel. This type of spontaneous combustion has started fires in sheds and garages.” Demolition on the charred remains of the restaurant started in May followed by construction in late August.





“Our wooden posts are hand built and the carpenter does the woodwork by hand,” said Tobin. “We have the same floor plan.” Jumpin’ Catfish customers will enjoy brand new carpeting, restrooms, upholstered cover booths and lighting fixtures hung from the ceiling in the 200-seat restaurant.

However, gone are the characteristic mounted animals on the walls of Jumpin’ Catfish's. “I was 17-years-old when I caught my first wild turkey and that was one of the mounted animals,” said Tobin. “We lost it in the fire a lot of those displays which were from animals that my friends and I hunted.”

It will be awhile before those mounted displays are on Jumpin’ Catfish's walls. Tobin is busy gearing up to re-open the restaurant to continue its menu of all-you-can-eat quail on Tuesday, shrimp on Wednesday, crab legs on Thursday and Friday, whole fresh Maine lobster seasonally. “Every day that we're open we serve all-you-can-eat catfish and chicken,” he says. “Catfish is our most popular dish. We've gone through 50,000 pounds of catfish in one year.” The restaurant offers catering and its coleslaw and ham and beans are popular with customers.





Tobin says he eats a piece of fish every day to make sure it's tasty. “We try to buy the best quality products for our customers,” he said. “Our shrimp is wild-caught and not farm-raised shrimp from Indonesia. Our crab legs are Alaskan or Canadian crab legs and our lobster is from Maine. We make our mixes and tartar sauces from scratch. Everything is made fresh to order.”





Tobin started with Jumpin’ Catfish when he was 15 as a dishwasher for the restaurant in Olathe. “We moved here from North Carolina when my dad got a job in Olathe,” Tobin said. “I went to culinary school at Johnson County Community College and when I graduated the owner was opening a restaurant in Lee's Summit. I opened this restaurant when I was 21-years-old.”





Tobin stayed in the Jumpin’ Catfish family and opened its North Kansas City location. That location closed down and Tobin bought the Lee's Summit restaurant in 2010. His two daughters work with him.





Make sure to stop in at 834 S. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. For catering call (816) 554-3474. Jumpin’ Catfish will be open Tuesday-Thursday 11-9, Friday and Saturday 11-10, and Sunday 11-8. Closed on Monday. Every Tuesday Kids Eat For Free and it’s Senior Discount night.



