Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Help Wanted
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Junior High Choir Performs in Kansas City Metro...

Junior High Choir Performs in Kansas City Metro Honor Choir Concert

Junior High Choir Performs in Kansas City Metro Honor Choir Concert

December 17, 2016

Back row left to right: Zachary Oppriecht, Ryan Wagy, Grant Fristo, Hudson Harris, Spencer Dickey, Ian Ferguson, Aidan Lahey, Annie Harsch, Aliya Finch, Alysa Ward, Kathryn Kudrin, and Mackenzie Madsen.

Several members of the Summit Christian Academy (SCA) Junior High Choir recently spent the day at Liberty North High School as participants in the 11th Annual KC Metro Honor Choir concert and workshop. These students joined with other area 7th and 8th grade students in a 250+ choir under the direction of clinician, Mrs. Gretchen Harrison from Olathe School District.  The students had individual and group practices before joining the other students for an all-day rehearsal and clinic with a concert at 3 p.m.  

"I was especially proud of our students’ preparation, deportment and contribution to this choir,” shared Summit Christian Academy Secondary Music Director Mrs. Trissa Lucht. “It was an awesome experience for them to be a part of such a large choir under the fine direction of Mrs. Harrison.”



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,272
Lee's Summit City Council Opens Investigation Into Illegal Business Deals and Staff Issues
Page Views: 914
City Votes To Remove Authority From City Manager To Direct Investigation
Page Views: 879
A Change in Course for Unity Tower
Page Views: 809
Council Member Diane Forte Moves To Stop Motions During Council Roundtable
Page Views: 698
Deck Fire Spreads to House
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Fred's Football Forecast Sept 16
Fred's Football Forecast Sept 16
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio