Back row left to right: Zachary Oppriecht, Ryan Wagy, Grant Fristo, Hudson Harris, Spencer Dickey, Ian Ferguson, Aidan Lahey, Annie Harsch, Aliya Finch, Alysa Ward, Kathryn Kudrin, and Mackenzie Madsen.

Several members of the Summit Christian Academy (SCA) Junior High Choir recently spent the day at Liberty North High School as participants in the 11th Annual KC Metro Honor Choir concert and workshop. These students joined with other area 7th and 8th grade students in a 250+ choir under the direction of clinician, Mrs. Gretchen Harrison from Olathe School District. The students had individual and group practices before joining the other students for an all-day rehearsal and clinic with a concert at 3 p.m.





"I was especially proud of our students’ preparation, deportment and contribution to this choir,” shared Summit Christian Academy Secondary Music Director Mrs. Trissa Lucht. “It was an awesome experience for them to be a part of such a large choir under the fine direction of Mrs. Harrison.”