Junior High Choir Takes First at Senior High...

Junior High Choir Takes First at Senior High Competition

Junior High Choir Takes First at Senior High Competition

May 27, 2017

Summit Christian Academy (SCA) is pleased to announce that the Junior High Choir recently took first place in the Senior High Division in the Worlds of Fun Festival of Music Competition.

“When we learned we would be competing in the High School division, we made peace with not winning, as we were entered into that category by mistake,” said SCA Secondary Choir Director Trissa Lucht.  We are so excited and honored to have won against students up to four years older than us!”
The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) accredits the Festival of Music for school choir, band, and orchestra participation.  This is SCA’s sixth year in a row of taking first in their division at the Festival of Music.



