Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Kansas City Missouri Police Department are...

Kansas City Missouri Police Department are investigating the death of Jacob Skowronski as a homicide.

February 8, 2018

KCPD were called to an apartment in the 9800 block of Hedges Avenue, Kansas City, MO, on February 4, 2018 at approximately 3:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Swokronski, who had passed from a gun shot.

"At this time, this is an active investigation and no further information will be released," according to Darin Snapp, Kansas City, MO Police Department.

Jacob Swokronski grew up in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. and was a 2010 graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School and continued his education at the University of Missouri while also working at the MU Research Reactor.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-8477.



