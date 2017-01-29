Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Kansas City Polar Plunge Raises $283,764.35 For...

Kansas City Polar Plunge Raises $283,764.35 For Special Olympics Missouri

February 11, 2017

The 13th Annual Polar Plunge on January 28 at Longview Lake in Kansas City was a splashing success, raising $283,764.35 to date.  Brave men and women from around the area, 745 in total, donned costumes and swimwear to take a chilly dip into Longview Lake.  Their Reason for Freezin’… the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri!  

Online fundraising is still ongoing.  Organizers of the plunge still hope to raise an additional $1,235.65 to reach the goal of $285,000. Donations can be made by clicking the Kansas City location at www.somo.org/plunge. 

Top individual fundraisers included the following: First Place Fundraiser Jason Herold, $2,210; Second Place Fundraiser Linda Wiederholt ,$2,000; and Third Place Fundraiser Caroline Adams, $1,536.

 Competition for the Golden Plunger was steep this year.  Participants are encouraged to come in costume and compete for the chance to take home the “golden plunger.” First Place: Ice Ice Babies, Liberty North (Group,) Human Pinata (Individual;) Second Place: WWE Wrestlers (Group,) LSPD Jennifer Malaelu (Individual;) and Third Place: Team Chiefs Fans (Group,) Scuba Steve (Individual.) 
  This year’s event was held in conjunction with law enforcement agencies.  Presenting sponsors included Synchrony Financial, Bledsoe’s Rentals, Flooring Concepts, Lee Jeans, Frito Lay, Epic Electric, Jackson County Parks & Rec, All Seasons, Heritage Tractor, KCPCU, Northpointe, Cumulus and The Water Hole. 

Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 807
Planning Commission Members Question Rendering
Page Views: 578
Council Approves Industrial Development Bonds for Village at View High Project
Page Views: 380
UPDATE: Lee's Summit Teenager Robbed at Gun Point
Page Views: 372
Man’s Life Saved by Patron and Employees at Legacy Park Community Center
Page Views: 299
Police Blotter: January 23 through January 29, 2017
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
American Lung Association Honors Lee's Summit Local Entrepreneur
American Lung Association Honors Lee's Summit Local Entrepreneur
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio