Kansas City Polar Plunge Raises $283,764.35 For Special Olympics Missouri

The 13th Annual Polar Plunge on January 28 at Longview Lake in Kansas City was a splashing success, raising $283,764.35 to date. Brave men and women from around the area, 745 in total, donned costumes and swimwear to take a chilly dip into Longview Lake. Their Reason for Freezin’… the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri!





Online fundraising is still ongoing. Organizers of the plunge still hope to raise an additional $1,235.65 to reach the goal of $285,000. Donations can be made by clicking the Kansas City location at www.somo.org/plunge.





Top individual fundraisers included the following: First Place Fundraiser Jason Herold, $2,210; Second Place Fundraiser Linda Wiederholt ,$2,000; and Third Place Fundraiser Caroline Adams, $1,536.





Competition for the Golden Plunger was steep this year. Participants are encouraged to come in costume and compete for the chance to take home the “golden plunger.” First Place: Ice Ice Babies, Liberty North (Group,) Human Pinata (Individual;) Second Place: WWE Wrestlers (Group,) LSPD Jennifer Malaelu (Individual;) and Third Place: Team Chiefs Fans (Group,) Scuba Steve (Individual.)

This year’s event was held in conjunction with law enforcement agencies. Presenting sponsors included Synchrony Financial, Bledsoe’s Rentals, Flooring Concepts, Lee Jeans, Frito Lay, Epic Electric, Jackson County Parks & Rec, All Seasons, Heritage Tractor, KCPCU, Northpointe, Cumulus and The Water Hole.





Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy as they participate in the sharing of gifts and friendship with their fellow athletes, their family and friends, and communities across Missouri.