Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » KC man, 22, charged in Aug. 20 fatal shooting...

KC man, 22, charged in Aug. 20 fatal shooting of off-duty Lee's Summit Police Officer Thomas Orr, in Westport

September 20, 2017

A Kansas City man, 22, has been charged in the Aug. 20 fatal shooting of an off-duty Lee Summit police officer at a Westport restaurant, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Sean D. Steward, dob: 3/10/1995, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Assault 1st Degree and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.*

According to court records, Kansas City police officers responded to Californos Restaurant in Westport on a reported shooting shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2017 They found one victim fatally shot and another was transported to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. 

Witnesses told police of the suspect's first name and social media information about the suspect and ex-girlfriend. A witness also told police they saw the suspect fire the gun. The shooting, a witness said, occurred after one man struck another in the face, causing him to fall to the floor. Then the suspect fired into the crowd. 

Another witness told police that several people at the party told her that Steward fired the shots that killed the off-duty officer and the woman injured by a gun shot. Police found on social media sites photos from the party with names that witnesses said were identified with Steward.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $500,000 cash.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.



