Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
KC Man Indicted for Eight Armed Robberies in Lee’s Summit and the Metro Area

January 13, 2018 

Timothy A. Garrison, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Kansas City, Mo., man was indicted by a federal grand jury today on charges related to the armed robberies of eight metropolitan area businesses.

Calvin C. Wallace, III, 27, of Kansas City, was charged in a 14-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo.

Today’s indictment alleges that Wallace engaged in a conspiracy to commit robberies at eight Kansas City metropolitan area businesses from June 29 to Aug. 3, 2017. As part of that conspiracy, the indictment says, Wallace robbed Cosmo Prof, 9429 Mission Road in Leawood, Kan., at gunpoint on July 27, 2017. Wallace allegedly demanded that the clerk give him her ring, but she refused. The clerk opened two cash registers while Wallace pointed a firearm at her, the indictment says, and he took money from those registers, as well as a pair of hair clippers. Wallace allegedly demanded that the clerk go into the back of the store or he would shoot her.

According to the indictment, Wallace robbed Tobacco Outlet, 5020 Parvin Road in Kansas City, Mo., at gunpoint on June 29, 2017. Wallace allegedly took money, scales, a torch, tobacco wraps and boxes of cigarettes. The indictment also charges Wallace with possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime in relation to that robbery.

According to the indictment, Wallace robbed (or attempted to rob) two businesses on July 24, 2017. Wallace allegedly attempted to rob GNC, 2682 N.W. Vivion Road in Kansas City, Mo., at knifepoint. Wallace allegedly robbed Conoco Minit Mart, 8100 Westridge Road in Raytown, Mo., at gunpoint. The indictment also charges Wallace with possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime in relation to the Conoco Mini Mart robbery.

On July 27, 2017, Wallace allegedly robbed another Cosmo Prof, 5526 N. Antioch Road in Kansas City, Mo., at gunpoint. The indictment also charges Wallace with possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime in relation to that robbery.

Wallace allegedly robbed Circle K, 909 N.W. Chipman Road in Lee’s Summit, Mo., at gunpoint on Aug. 1, 2017. According to the indictment, Wallace stole money and cartons of cigarettes. Wallace is also charged with possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime in relation to that robbery.

Wallace allegedly attempted to rob Shell, 5401 Northwest 64th Street in Kansas City, Mo., at gunpoint on Aug. 2, 2017. Wallace is also charged with possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime in relation to that robbery.

According to the indictment, Wallace robbed AT&T, 303 South Commercial Street in Harrisonville, Mo., at gunpoint on Aug. 3, 2017. Wallace allegedly stole money, cell phones and an iPad. Wallace is also charged with possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime in relation to that robbery.

Garrison cautioned that the charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily A. Morgan. It was investigated by the FBI, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the Raytown, Mo., Police Department, the Leawood, Kan., Police Department, the Lee’s Summit, Mo., Police Department, the Harrisonville, Mo., Police Department, the Cass County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the Belton, Mo., Police Department.



