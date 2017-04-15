KC Metro-area Counselor of the Year

Pam Brady was recently named the Greater Kansas City School Counselor Association’s Elementary Counselor of the Year. A counselor at Hazel Grove Elementary, Mrs. Brady will be honored at an April 27 awards banquet at Stoney Creek Inn.





In nomination forms, Mrs. Brady was praised for her kindness, for her dedication to enriching the lives of others and for serving as an advocate for students. At Hazel Grove, she has coordinated Christmas at the Grove, a celebration that assists needy families in the school; manages the school’s BackSnack program through Harvesters Community Food Network; and coordinates staff volunteers at Coldwater’s No Hungry Kids summer barbeques. She also conducts Chat and Chew sessions for students needing assistance in building peer relationships.





“Pam steps in and assists in meeting the needs of all of our students whenever she is needed,” said a colleague. “Encouraging students to be the best version of themselves is something that Pam dedicates time to each and every day.”





Mrs. Brady has served as counselor at Hazel Grove Elementary for 16 years. She previously worked as a counselor in the Grandview School District and as a teacher and counselor for a district in southwest Missouri. At Hazel Grove, she is co-sponsor of Student Council, coordinates the Optimist Award program and helps organize service activities such as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Pennies for Patients and Ronald McDonald House’s Tons of Tabs. She previously coordinated the school’s Student Assistance Team. At the district level, Mrs. Brady serves on the R-7 Emergency Response Quality Focus Team.





She earned her bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University and her master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Lincoln University.