Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » KC Zoo Welcomes Giraffe Calf

KC Zoo Welcomes Giraffe Calf

KC Zoo Welcomes Giraffe Calf

February 9, 2018

Our giraffe herd just grew by four hooves. On Friday, February 2, at 4:57 a.m., mom Lizzie gave birth to a baby giraffe. The calf weighed in at 105 pounds and already stands 5 feet tall. A neo-natal exam performed this morning showed that our calf is in good health and we now know, IT’S A GIRL! Right now, she is bonding with her mom behind the scenes and won’t be on exhibit until temperatures permit.

The last giraffe calf born at the Kansas City Zoo was in 2015. This is the first calf for new mom, Lizzie, who was born at the Kansas City Zoo in 2012. She will turn six this August. Lizzie’s mom, Mahali, is also here at the Zoo so this calf will join a herd that includes her Grandma.

The father is eight-year-old Hamisi, the only male in our herd. He joined us in 2016. Hamisi has fathered several calves at his previous Zoo but this is his first at the Kansas City Zoo.

It will be awhile before this adorable girl makes her debut on exhibit but until then, enjoy this sweet photo of our newest addition!



Bookmark and Share

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 6,464
Presentation Church Fish Fry Embraces Community And Those In Need
Page Views: 4,980
Lee's Summit Police, Fire And Public Safety Workers Pay At The Bottom
Page Views: 2,269
Lee's Summit Forms TDD For Paragon Star Project
Page Views: 2,198
Follow Mike Sanders’ Dirty Money
Page Views: 2,180
Kansas City Missouri Police Department are investigating the death of Jacob Skowronski as a homicide.
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
2nd Annual Lake Lotawana .01K Benefit Run/Walk
2nd Annual Lake Lotawana .01K Benefit Run/Walk
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune