Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » KCPD Investigating Death As A Homicide

KCPD Investigating Death As A Homicide

KCPD Investigating Death As A Homicide

February 10, 2018

The Kansas City Police Department was called to an apartment in the 9800 block of Hedges Avenue, Kansas City, MO, on February 4, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Jacob Swokronski, who had passed from a gun shot.

"At this time, this is an active investigation and no further information will be released," according to Darin Snapp, Kansas City, MO Police Department.

Swokronski grew up in Lee’s Summit and was a 2010 graduate of Lee’s Summit West High School and continued his education at the University of Missouri while also working at the MU Research Reactor.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-8477.



Bookmark and Share

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 6,319
Presentation Church Fish Fry Embraces Community And Those In Need
Page Views: 3,573
Kansas City Missouri Police Department are investigating the death of Jacob Skowronski as a homicide.
Page Views: 2,513
Jacob Skowronski
Page Views: 2,432
Follow Mike Sanders’ Dirty Money
Page Views: 1,211
Lee's Summit Forms TDD For Paragon Star Project
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LS R-7

Summit Christian Academy

St Michael the Archangel
RANDOM PICK
Summit Technology Academy hosts Air Force Association’s CyberCamp
Summit Technology Academy hosts Air Force Association’s CyberCamp
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009-2017 Lee's Summit Tribune