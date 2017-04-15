Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree

Lee’s Summit Fire Department

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 10:13 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 736 SW Raintree Drive. The occupant of the house reported a fire in the kitchen.





When the fire department arrived, nothing was visible from the outside of the split-level single family residence. All of the occupants were outside. The occupant did attempt to extinguish the fire before leaving.





The house was filled with smoke when firefighters entered the building. The fire in the kitchen had spread into the wall behind the stove and into the attic. Crews had to open up the wall and remove a portion of the ceiling to extinguish the fire. The fire was out by 10:31p.m.





The fire was contained to the kitchen and portion of the attic. There was varying amounts smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.





The fire originated on the stove. It was determined the stove was turned on accidentally and ignited nearby combustibles.



