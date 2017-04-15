Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree

Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree

Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree

April 20, 2017

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden
Lee’s Summit Fire Department 


On Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 10:13 p.m., the Lee’s Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 736 SW Raintree Drive. The occupant of the house reported a fire in the kitchen.

When the fire department arrived, nothing was visible from the outside of the split-level single family residence. All of the occupants were outside. The occupant did attempt to extinguish the fire before leaving. 

The house was filled with smoke when firefighters entered the building. The fire in the kitchen had spread into the wall behind the stove and into the attic. Crews had to open up the wall and remove a portion of the ceiling to extinguish the fire. The fire was out by 10:31p.m. 

The fire was contained to the kitchen and portion of the attic. There was varying amounts smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.

The fire originated on the stove. It was determined the stove was turned on accidentally and ignited nearby combustibles. 



Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the News Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 3,076
FORMER J.E. DUNN EMPLOYEE, TWO BUSINESS OWNERS INDICTED FOR $840,400 FRAUD SCHEME
Page Views: 1,765
Dr. Jeff Meisenheimer Named Principal Of Year By Greater Kansas City Missouri Principals Association
Page Views: 1,610
Letter to the Editor: April 15, 2017
Page Views: 1,447
Sunshine Law Violation Complaint Filed Against the City
Page Views: 1,425
Kitchen Fire Damages Home In Raintree
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Santa Letters From Mrs. Shipman's First Grade Class at Trailridge Elementary
Santa Letters From Mrs. Shipman's First Grade Class at Trailridge Elementary
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio