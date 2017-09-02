Lee's Summit Tribune

Kitchen Fire Damages Lee's Summit Home Located at, 632 SE Jonathon Avenue

Kitchen Fire Damages Lee's Summit Home Located at, 632 SE Jonathon Avenue

September 2, 2017

By Assistant Chief Jim Eden 
Lee’s Summit Fire Department 

On Saturday, September 2, 2017, at 11:22 a.m. the Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 632 SE Jonathon Avenue. The occupant of the house arrived home and smoke was coming from the house. No one else was home. The caller reported multiple pets in the home.

When the fire department arrived, smoke was visible from the front of the one-story raised ranch house. All of the occupants were safe outside.  

Fire crews entered the house and quickly knocked down a fire in the kitchen. A search of the structure confirmed the house was unoccupied. Firefighters did locate a dog and five cats, they did not survive the fire. The fire was under control by 11:30 a.m. 

The fire damage was contained to the kitchen. Smoke and heat damaged the remainder of the house. 

Lee’s Summit Animal Control was contacted to remove the pets from the home.

The fire originated in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 



