Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Kiwanis Club September Terrific Kids

Kiwanis Club September Terrific Kids

Kiwanis Club September Terrific Kids

September 30, 2017

The Lee's Summit Kiwanis Club recognized fifth graders at Lee's Summit Elementary as the Terrific Kids for the month of September. (Left to right) Lillian Stout and Adeline Herbert were  recognized for setting and meeting academic and personal goals.



