Kiwanis Club September Terrific Kids
September 30, 2017
The Lee's Summit Kiwanis Club recognized fifth graders at Lee's Summit Elementary as the Terrific Kids for the month of September. (Left to right) Lillian Stout and Adeline Herbert were recognized for setting and meeting academic and personal goals.
