Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Kiwanis Terrific Kids: April 2017
Kiwanis Terrific Kids: April 2017
April 29, 2017
The Lee's Summit Kiwanis Club recognized fifth graders at Lee's Summit Elementary as the Terrific Kids for the month of April. This is the final presentation for the school year.
Kiwanians Claire Jones and Richard Veasman presented the awards to Micah Mitchell and Bryanna Hobbs
