Kiwanis Terrific Kids December 2016 and January 2017 February 4, 2017

The Lee's Summit Kiwanis Club recognized fifth graders at Lee's Summit Elementary as Terrific Kids for the months of December and January. Kiwanians Richard Veasman and Tim Hite presented the awards to (left to right) Alicia Chavez, Ryan Carey Mattonen,Haley Prier and Elsie Peterson.





