Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home»News»Kiwanis Terrific Kids December 2016 and January...
Kiwanis Terrific Kids December 2016 and January 2017
February 4, 2017
The Lee's Summit Kiwanis Club recognized fifth graders at Lee's Summit Elementary as Terrific Kids for the months of December and January. Kiwanians Richard Veasman and Tim Hite presented the awards to (left to right) Alicia Chavez, Ryan Carey Mattonen,Haley Prier and Elsie Peterson.