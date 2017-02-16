Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Lake Lotawana, MO » The Lotawana Minute, February 16, 2017

The Lotawana Minute, February 16, 2017

The Lotawana Minute, February 16, 2017

February 16, 2017

After talking to a good number of citizens, and discussions with the Board Members, we have made a decision to table  the proposal to enter a cost sharing model for police services with the Blue Springs Police Department.
 
I believe making adjustments to the Lake Lotawana Police Department are still necessary. Albert Einstein defined insanity as “doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result”.  We need to do something differently. That said, it is probably more important, right now, for us to clearly articulate the challenges the City is facing with our Police department, and discuss viable options with the citizens, than force one possible solution through.
 
I think the Blue Springs Police proposal is a potential solution to our challenges. But I also believe, the citizens have made it clear that they would like us to consider other alternatives.  Our board and I care greatly about this community, and we do not want to select an option that is destined to fail because the community does not support it.

We will be holding the next City Meeting at the Lake Lotawana Gate One Church, Tuesday February 21st from 7 PM to 9 PM,  and allow citizens who were not afforded time to speak at the last meeting, some time to address the Board. Others will also be given an opportunity to address the Board once the continence is completed.

Scott Miles,
Mayor of Lake Lotawana


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Lake Lotawana, MO Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 1,022
Gov. Greitens orders flags to half-staff on Wednesday to honor KCFD Battalion Chief
Page Views: 622
Patricia Ann Pickard
Page Views: 613
Council Approves Industrial Development Bonds for Village at View High Project
Page Views: 354
Summit Christian Academy Debate Duo Take First
Page Views: 331
Community remembers crime as parole hearing nears
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Local Rotarian Receives Distinguished Service Award
Local Rotarian Receives Distinguished Service Award
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio