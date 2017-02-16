The Lotawana Minute, February 16, 2017

After talking to a good number of citizens, and discussions with the Board Members, we have made a decision to table the proposal to enter a cost sharing model for police services with the Blue Springs Police Department.

I believe making adjustments to the Lake Lotawana Police Department are still necessary. Albert Einstein defined insanity as “doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result”. We need to do something differently. That said, it is probably more important, right now, for us to clearly articulate the challenges the City is facing with our Police department, and discuss viable options with the citizens, than force one possible solution through.

I think the Blue Springs Police proposal is a potential solution to our challenges. But I also believe, the citizens have made it clear that they would like us to consider other alternatives. Our board and I care greatly about this community, and we do not want to select an option that is destined to fail because the community does not support it.





We will be holding the next City Meeting at the Lake Lotawana Gate One Church, Tuesday February 21st from 7 PM to 9 PM, and allow citizens who were not afforded time to speak at the last meeting, some time to address the Board. Others will also be given an opportunity to address the Board once the continence is completed.





Scott Miles,

Mayor of Lake Lotawana