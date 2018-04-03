Lee's Summit Tribune

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
The Mayor's Column January 27, 2018

January 27, 2018

As I write this, I am hoping Mother Nature has released her winter grip once and for all. My family has enjoyed time on the lake playing hockey and ice skating. Being originally from Wisconsin, you would think I have the ice fishing thing figured out, but that has been a work in progress.
Last article I mentioned a few items the City team, and Aldermen finalized in 2017. The next topic on that list I am going to discuss is the Police team.

Based on feedback we received last year, the Aldermen proposed a 2018 budget that includes the following…
1. Four full-time Police officers
2. A good number of hours to support a part-time pool of officers
3. Funding to remodel the Police Squad room
4. Funding for a part-time Police Chief
5. Budget to improve the technology, cars, and other capital expenditures

The most important decision the Board made was to keep Chief Wilson on as our permanent Chief of Police. Chief Wilson has some paperwork to work through now that he will be our Chief, but we are excited we were able to work out a longer term arrangement! If you have not had the opportunity to meet him, please take a moment to introduce yourself. The Board and I believe he has the right demeanor and approach for our community. Chief Wilson will help us re-establish the force, remodel, and update our processes.

As part of that role, Chief Wilson has secured bids to improve the Police squad room at City Hall. Remodeling and updating the technology in this space will help us recruit new Police team members.
Last year, there was major support to keep the Lotawana Police team in-house. That is now 100% our direction, for core Police services. We are outsourcing non-core items, like animal control, dispatch services, long term prisoner retention, and police vehicle maintenance. That said, to reconstitute a full-service police team, update technology, and remodel the officer workspace, the City will spend more in 2018, than we are forecasting in revenue. To fund this difference, we are using some of the funds rolled forward from prior year’s budget surplus. This is not a long term, sustainable proposition. Some of these costs are one-time, rebuild costs, but others are not. To properly operate a Police department, in the ever changing Missouri environment, is not an inexpensive proposition. If you would like to see the details of the 2018 budget, please request a copy at City Hall, or download a copy from the City website.

Chief Wilson has already instituted some changes you may be seeing: 
1. Better overall coverage and more Police presence 
2. A new police vehicle 
3. A few new Police team members
The process will continue, and I will provide an update on progress every few months.

If you have a topic you would like me to cover in a future article, please drop me a note at smiles@lakelotawana.org.
As always, my office hours are every Tuesday morning at City Hall. Please stop by and say Hi!.

Scott Miles, Mayor 
City of Lake Lotawana 
SMiles@LakeLotawana.org 


