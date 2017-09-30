The Mayor's Column September 30, 2017 September 30, 2017



Enjoy every drop, clean runoff = clean lake



Water quality is a really important topic in our community. Lake Lotawana was established in the late 1920’s with the lake as its centerpiece. Today, our Association monitors the overall lake water quality. That said, the State of Missouri holds municipalities responsible for establishing programs that minimize the pollutants that flow into our lakes, rivers and streams.



Since the passage of the federal Clean Water Act (CWA), the quality of our Nation’s waters has improved dramatically. Despite this progress, however, degraded water bodies still exist. According to the 2004 National Water Quality Inventory report, a biennial summary of State surveys of water quality, approximately 44 percent of surveyed U.S. water bodies are still impaired by pollution and do not meet water quality standards. A leading source of this impairment is polluted stormwater runoff. In fact, according to the Inventory, 44 percent of impaired rivers, 64 percent of impaired lake acres and 30 percent of impaired estuaries are affected by urban/suburban stormwater runoff.

Stormwater runoff is generated from rain and snowmelt events that flow over land or impervious surfaces, such as paved streets, parking lots, and building rooftops, and does not soak into the ground. The runoff picks up pollutants like trash, chemicals, pet waste, oils, and dirt/sediment that can harm our rivers, and lakes. Urban polluted stormwater runoff is transported through Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4s) and discharged untreated into our local water bodies. To prevent harmful pollutants from being washed or dumped into a MS4, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) permits and monitors both cities and industrial stormwater discharges.



The City of Lake Lotawana is considered a small MS4 operator, permitted under the MDNR MS4 General Permit. Within this permit, stormwater programs must be designed and implemented to control the discharge of pollutants from their storm sewer system to the maximum extent practicable in a manner that protects the water quality in nearby surface waters and wetlands.



The MS4 General Permit requires communities to develop, implement, and enforce a program that includes the following six minimum control measures:

• Public education and outreach on stormwater impacts.

• Public involvement and participation.

• Illicit discharge detection and elimination.

• Construction site stormwater runoff control.

• Post-construction stormwater management in new development and redevelopment.

• Pollution prevention/good housekeeping for municipal operations.

Each of these minimum control measures has multiple requirements and Lake Lotawana has developed a stormwater management plan with proposed best management practices to help reduce the negative effects of stormwater runoff. The City has begun to implement the initial components of our stormwater program including linking stormwater quality public service announcements on the City’s web page and the designation of a stormwater contact at City Hall. Keith Herzberg, Public Works Director can be reached at 816.578.4215 with any questions you have or to report pollution.



In other City business, we are working through the process of building the 2018 budget. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of our annual budgeting process. A budget is the Boards annual plan for how they intend to spend our funds. Earlier this year, as we were going through the Police Services process, I heard a great deal of feedback on how the City should allocate our resources. Now is the time for involvement if you would like to help guide this process. The Board meets the first and third Tuesday’s each month. The budget will be an agenda item for the next three meetings. If your schedule permits, I encourage you to attend.



If you have other items you would like me to address, please drop me a note at smiles@lakelotawana.org.



Scott Miles, Mayor

City of Lake Lotawana

SMiles@LakeLotawana.org

www.LakeLotawana.org











