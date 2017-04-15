Home
Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lake Winnebago Fish Fry Fundraiser
April 22, 2017
The Winnebago Lions Club will be having a Fish Fry on Saturday May 13th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Arrowhead Yacht Club located at 396 Winnebago Drive in Lake Winnebago. Cost: Free Will Offering.
SCA Student Trains For World Youth Olympics
