Lake Winnebago Fish Fry Fundraiser April 22, 2017

The Winnebago Lions Club will be having a Fish Fry on Saturday May 13th from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Arrowhead Yacht Club located at 396 Winnebago Drive in Lake Winnebago. Cost: Free Will Offering.





