Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » News » Last Chance for Public to Comment on Improving...

Last Chance for Public to Comment on Improving I-70

February 9, 2017

Interstate 70 in the Kansas City metro area continues to age, resulting in increased congestion, poorer pavement, and overtaxed interchanges. To address these issues, the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration, conducted an extensive environmental study along the corridor from 2011 through 2014. As the study finishes, MoDOT is giving the public one last chance to comment on possible I-70 improvements and would like to provide the public with an update on the study, which is called the I-70 Second Tier Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). 

MoDOT is preparing to finalize the draft EIS in order to move the project forward. As a result, MoDOT and FHWA intend to proceed as follows:

Present a refined preferred alternative that was identified in the DEIS. An information packet available on MoDOT’s website at http://www.modot.org/kansascity/metroi70  includes maps for your review that illustrate the preferred alternative as presented in the DEIS along with the refinements. Also attached are a list of the refinements made to the preferred alternative and a table describing the changes in impacts of 


