Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Airport Hosts Fly In Event

Lee's Summit Airport Hosts Fly In Event

May 13, 2017 

COMBAT presents Peer Court of Southeast Jackson County Fly-In at Lee's Summit Airport on Thursday, May 18. 

Families of all ages are invited to participate in this military appreciation night from 6-8 p.m. at the Lee's Summit Airport (2751 NE Douglas). There is no need to RSVP. 

The Missouri National Guard Counter Drug Aviation Program and the KCPC will fly-in with their helicopters to kick off the event. After the fly-in, the helicopters will be on continued display for the rest of the evening. 

The U.S. Secret Service will also be there with a mobile fingerprinting feature for the kids. 

Also attending will be the ATF, FBI, DEA, LSPD, Municipal Court, and United States Marshall's Service.  

From the Colbern and Douglas road intersection, go .2 of one mile on Douglas until you see the green airplane sign on the right side of the road. Turn right onto Douglas, and go .4 miles to the event. 


