Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit Battle for Blood Drive to be held Monday, May 8, 2017

Lee’s Summit Battle for Blood Drive to be held Monday, May 8, 2017

Lee’s Summit Battle for Blood Drive to be held Monday, May 8, 2017

April 24, 2017

The Community Blood Center (CBC) will be conducting a lifesaving blood drive on May 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. hosted by the City of Lee’s Summit Police and Fire Departments!  

There will be a “Battle for Blood” where individuals can vote for their favorite department – Fire or Police, when presenting to donate blood. 
 
To make an appointment to donate, visit www.esavealifenow.org and enter the code “cityleessummit”.   
The blood drive will be held in City Hall, Howard Conference Room, 220 SE Green Street on the second floor.
 
All blood donations will be used to supply local hospitals, including those in Lee’s Summit, to help save lives. 

The City’s goal is to collect 40 units of blood during the event. Sign-up to Donate and Vote!
 



