The Community Blood Center (CBC) will be conducting a lifesaving blood drive on May 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. hosted by the City of Lee’s Summit Police and Fire Departments!





There will be a “Battle for Blood” where individuals can vote for their favorite department – Fire or Police, when presenting to donate blood.

​ www.esavealifenow.org ​ and enter the code “cityleessummit”. To make an appointment to donate, visitand enter the code “cityleessummit”.

The blood drive will be held in City Hall, Howard Conference Room, 220 SE Green Street on the second floor.

All blood donations will be used to supply local hospitals, including those in Lee’s Summit, to help save lives.





The City’s goal is to collect 40 units of blood during the event. Sign-up to Donate and Vote!



