Focusing on ‘Technology: Your Children, Their Safety’





Lee’s Summit CARES will present a Parent University session focusing on “Technology: Your Children, Their Safety” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Westview Elementary School, 200 N. Ward Road. The event will be held in the school’s library media center.





Cost for the class is $10 per person, and individuals may register online at www.LSCares.org. For more information, contact Rachel Segobia at (816) 347-3298. Parent University is made possible through a collaborative relationship between Lee’s Summit CARES, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District and ReDiscover.





Dr. Gary Boxer, a board certified child and adolescent psychiatrist at Truman Medical Center Lakewood Counseling, will share information about the risks and challenges children face in the plugged-in, technologically evolving world. He will discuss strategies and tools to help parents learn how to keep children progressing along a safe and healthy development path.