Four local businesses were recipients of the Truly the Best Business of the Year awards at the monthly membership luncheon on May 19. The four award winners are: Lee’s Summit CARES, Budget Blinds of Lee’s Summit, Neighborhood Cafe and Lee’s Summit Medical Center.





Best in Class Not for Profit – Lee’s Summit CARES remains committed to preventing and reducing substance abuse and violence in Lee’s Summit’s youth. The organization assists parents with focusing on core principles and healthy parenting techniques, and provides leadership involvement opportunities for the community, schools, city government and more.





Best in Class 5 or Less Employees – Budget Blinds of Lee’s Summit is a three generation family-owned business specializing in window coverings of all kinds. The business, which began 15 years ago, focuses on customer service and utilizing technology to provide total home automation, which can be seen in their showroom in downtown Lee’s Summit. The business also participates in many local charities.





Best in Class 6-20 Employees – Neighborhood Cafe has been carrying the torch as a community meeting place for six years. Cafe owners have made a significant investment in the building with several updates to the facility, including the kitchen. The family-owned business hires employees who believe in the concept of creating a family culture and creating a “home.” Employees also give back through fundraisers for many local causes.





Best in Class 20+ Employees – Lee’s Summit Medical Center is a hospital and ER ready to meet the community’s health care needs. The hospital conducts peer interviews for open positions, ensuring a successful cultural fit to maintain a positive working environment. Senior management staff also makes patient rounds each and every day and donates all gift shop proceeds to support local charities.

The Lee’s Summit Chamber was incorporated in 1969 and is a member-supported organization of businesses dedicated to creating opportunities for business success through networking, advocacy, and business and professional development. For additional information, call the Chamber at 816-524-2424.