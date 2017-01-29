Lee's Summit Tribune

Lee’s Summit Chamber Night At The Mavericks Benefitting Lee’s Summit Cares

February 11, 2017

You are invited to join the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce for an exciting night of hockey at the Lee's Summit Chamber Night with the Missouri Mavericks on Friday, February 24 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. The puck drops at 7:35 p.m. as the Mavericks face off against the Idaho Steelheads. So grab your family and friends and get ready for a fun night out with Chamber friends.

Through this partnership with the Mavericks, members are able to purchase terrace level tickets for only $18 (originally $23.) Five dollars of each purchase will benefit Lee's Summit CARES. In addition, Downtown Lee's Summit Main Street will be selling chuck-a-pucks that evening.


